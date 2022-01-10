Samoa’s 2022 academic year to start on 31 January

The Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture said Term 1 is scheduled to end on 9 April which will be followed by a one week school holiday from 9 to 17 April.

The term will observe public holidays namely Good Friday which falls on 15 April and Easter Monday on 18 April.

Ten weeks have been allocated for the second term, which will begin on 18 April and end on 24 June.

There will be two weeks of school holidays from 25 June to 10 July.

The term will include Mother’s Day, which falls on 8 May but the public holiday will be officially observed on Monday 9 May and the Independence Day holiday is on 1 June.

Ten weeks for Term 3 will begin on 11 July and end on 16 September.

There will be two weeks holiday from 17 September to 2 October.