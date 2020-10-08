Samoa’s AG responds to Amnesty’s concerns about man facing extradition in alleged PM assassination plot trial

Samoan-Australian Pauga is wanted by Samoan authorities over an alleged plot to assassinate Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

Pauga is being held in custody and over a week ago, a Brisbane magistrate rejected his application to be released while he fights the extradition attempt.

The Attorney General has confirmed that the Office has made a lawful request to the Australian Attorney Generals Department in February 2020, to extradite Pauga, who is alleged to have committed the offence of ‘conspiracy to commit murder’.

‘Conspiracy to commit murder’ is a serious offence under section 106 of the Crimes Act 2013, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The Attorney General has also confirmed that Australia has honored Samoa’s extradition request in accordance with its obligations under Australia’s Extradition Act 1988 and Extradition (Samoa) Regulations 2010.

He said that Pauga is one of the principal defendants and should be tried together in Samoa, with his other two co-defendants Lema’i Faioso Sione and Malele Atofu Paulo, who have already been charged for this matter and are awaiting a hearing date.

He also confirmed that there is sufficient evidence to support the charge against Pauga.

“Given that the hearing of the other two co-defendants have yet to commence, the evidence surrounding the case cannot be disclosed at this stage.”

“The Attorney General is duty bound to pursue the extradition request of Mr. Pauga and institute criminal proceedings in Samoa as there is sufficient evidence to support the alleged offence committed by Mr. Pauga. The Attorney General is also mandated to uphold the Constitution of Samoa, which includes the right to a fair trial. At this stage the Attorney General is awaiting the outcome of the extradition proceedings in Australia.”

In a report by Pacific Beat, Amnesty International's Pacific researcher Kate Scheutze expressed concern about the situation wth Pauga.

“The concern here with the extradition charges is that we don't know what evidence they have to allege this person has been involved in any crime in Samoa and yet he's been detained and held in custody,” she said.

Scheutze said that it appears the pursuit of Pauga may be politically motivated, something Australian authorities need to consider.

Photo Samoa Govt Caption: Samoa’s Attorney General Savalenoa Mareva Betham Annandale