 

Samoa’s ANZ Bank manager faces more than 300 new charges

BY: Loop Pacific
07:53, May 4, 2023
35 reads

An ANZ Bank Samoa manager is facing more than 300 new charges for the theft of an estimated $1.5 million tālā between 2018 and 2022.

The Samoa Observer reported the case returned to the Supreme Court on Monday morning but the prosecution asked for more time to finalise the charges.

The defendant initially entered a guilty plea for stealing $80,000 from the financial institution.

Further internal investigations have since discovered $1.4million tālā - about $US500,000 - was taken, "at this stage".

The manager is accused of setting up new bank accounts to make loan applications which she allegedly approved and later withdrew, during the time she was employed by the bank.

The prosecution was granted a further two weeks to finalise charges, and the extra time would also allow the defendant to respond to the new charges.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
ANZ Bank
Samoa
