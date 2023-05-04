Samoa’s ANZ Bank manager faces more than 300 new charges

The Samoa Observer reported the case returned to the Supreme Court on Monday morning but the prosecution asked for more time to finalise the charges.

The defendant initially entered a guilty plea for stealing $80,000 from the financial institution.

Further internal investigations have since discovered $1.4million tālā - about $US500,000 - was taken, "at this stage".

The manager is accused of setting up new bank accounts to make loan applications which she allegedly approved and later withdrew, during the time she was employed by the bank.

The prosecution was granted a further two weeks to finalise charges, and the extra time would also allow the defendant to respond to the new charges.