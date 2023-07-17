Samoa’s Cabinet approves for 20 schools in Savai'i

A Cabinet directive stated Saipipi Primary School and Amoa College would be $6,000 tālā each to repair the rooms and facilities, the Samoa Observer reported.

A further $4,000 tālā was allocated for the repair of electricity wires that were damaged in the Laumoli Primary School's hall, with the rest of the 17 schools each receiving $2,000 tālā to clean up their compounds and repair damage.

The assistance would be funded from money allocated for emergencies by the Ministry of Finance Budget for the 2022/2023 financial year.

The Ministry of Education will monitor and supervise the disbursement of the funds for the schools but there has been no indication when the funds will be disbursed.

Torrential rain in June this year caused flash flooding in parts of Savai'i forcing the closure of some affected schools for a few days to allow for clean ups.