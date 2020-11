Angeline Scanlan who volunteered to teach the women as part of campus activities, is overwhelmed at the results.

“It is so rewarding, seeing their smiles.”

Most of the young women are awaiting court dates for cases of sexual violence and abuse against them.

SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang says the project will help build skill and entrepreneurship amongst the young girls.

The facemasks and handbags can be bought at the Nofotane store located at the SVSG Apia Office.