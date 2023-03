The CBS says "please be advised that CBS does not endorse or relate to this game app in any way and does not take responsibility for anything that occurs with its usage. These activities are not in our mandate."

The CBS also says the use of its logo and images are illegal and fraudulent and it believes this constitutes a forgery of electronic data as per Samoa Crimes Act.

It said the use of the CBS logo in this instance is plainly to deceive potential users.