Samoa’s Covid-19 border case now in home isolation

At a press conference this week, Director of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri said the teenager’s release was granted at the request of his mother who has undertaken to enforce all the health mandates and strict isolation requirements.

“His mother, the village mayor and his family’s neighbors’ had agreed to all the conditions for his home quarantine arrangement,” said Leausa in a report by Savali News.

“There will be a security guard at the place, and the health officials will continuously conduct Covid-19 tests and medical checks on him, and until he is safe then he will be cleared of the SOE rules.

“But right now, his home quarantine arrangement is closely monitored by the Ministry of Health and the Police to ensure that nobody enters the quarantine site nor that he leaves the place.

“No one is also supposed to see the teenager.”

Leausa said the teenager has the Covid-19 variant that is common in North America and some parts of Great Britain.

The rest of the 161 passengers, who arrived with the teenager on the 12 February flight have been released after their 21 days of mandatory quarantine period.

All of them were tested negative prior to leaving the quarantine facilities, said Leausa.

Health travel restrictions are still enforced for any Samoan wanting to return home.

Leausa said the pandemic has shown signs of diminishing in New Zealand with no new cases in seven days.

“For the information of the public, our health and travel restrictions are enforced to the letter for any passenger travelling to Samoa before boarding any flight.

“Do your Covid-19 test, take you blood test and make sure you have a medical report stating that you were tested free of the pandemic.”

Leausa said the Covid-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in the country next month.

He said according to the United Nations, about 72,000 vaccines has been allocated to Samoa.

Leausa said all the passengers who arrived in repatriation flights since the beginning of February are Covid-19 free except for the teenager who travelled from the US with his mother.

