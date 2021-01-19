Samoa’s Electoral Act amendments to be tabled in parliament

However, none of the amended sections will affect any process or procedure related to the general elections in April.

The Samoa’s Electoral Commissioner, Faimalomatumua Matthew Lemisio confirmed this, yesterday (Monday).

Faimalomatumua said most of the amendments are in response to issues that surfaced in Court, during recent candidate eligibility petitions.

Close to 20 petitions were heard by the Supreme Court of Samoa following the closure of election candidate registrations in October last year.

He added that Justices of the Court interpreted certain sections of the Electoral Act differently.

The amendments being tabled this morning aim to remove any ambiguity from the wording of the Laws, and ensure the intentions of Parliament are not misinterpreted in future.

Another key amendment to the Electoral Act includes the number of days given to the Court to hear candidate eligibility cases.

The Supreme Court of Samoa had been required under Law to hear, and deliver their decisions within 21 working days from the closure of petitions as to candidacy.

Faimalomatumua confirmed that the time has been extended.