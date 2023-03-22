Samoa’s Electoral districts to screen RSE applicants

Acting Minister for Commerce, Industry and Labour Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster told the Samoan Parliament the new process will go into effect next month.

The committee's chairperson Niuava Eti Malolo advised that the ministry thoroughly consider the selection of seasonal workers to ensure that everyone in the country had an equal opportunity to apply.

The committee has also recommended that the Ministry considers a code of conduct for seasonal workers.

Toeolesulusulu said Cabinet is "still reviewing processes of this scheme" to address the various concerns raised over the years.