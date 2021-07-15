Samoa’s Falefa Primary School receives renovated facilities

The Government of Japan in a ceremony this week officially presented the school with their renovated school building to kick start their third term of the year.

The project was largely funded through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP) up to USD 135,525 (approximately SAT 340,000) provided in March over to the School Committee for a much needed renovation works for their existing school building that used to house nine rooms and now two more rooms and a canteen as well as the existing toilet blocks to enhance the safety of the school facilities for their students.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Genichi Terasawa, Caretaker Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, Caretaker Cabinet Ministers, representatives of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, the School Committee, and guests .

The Japanese Government through its GGP says they are pleased to assist the efforts of the School Committee and its whole community through the improvement project.

The GGP assists projects in the human security sectors at the grass-roots level including educational, medical, non-profit and non-governmental organisations in addressing development needs in the areas such as education, health, water supply and the environment.

As of Tuesday, the programme has supported 206 projects in Samoa at the total amount of USD 17 million (approximately SAT 43 million).