Samoa’s Faleolo International Airport on the comeback

As of this week, Fiji Airways was granted the go-ahead by Cabinet to commence a weekly service to Honolulu originating from Nadi-Faleolo-Honolulu and on the return leg reports Savali newspaper.

The latest permission complemented Fiji Airways three weekly direct flights between Nadi and Faleolo.

Qantas Airline is also back with a weekly direct flight originating from Sydney while Air New Zealand is flying in and out of Samoa four times a week.

Airline sources have also confirmed that Virgin Australia who severed ties with Samoa several years back is on the comeback and reportedly will resume services come January 2022 subject to successful negotiations between Virgin Airlines and Minister of Transport Olo Fiti Vaai.

Photo Australian High Commission/Facebook Caption: Qantas aircraft at Faleolo International Airport