Samoa’s Faleolo International Airport implements new ID card system

The New Zealand Civil Aviation funded the system with a $50 thousand tala grant.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Samoa, Dr. Trevor Matheson said, “In financial terms this is not a big spend from New Zealand but in terms of what we want to achieve and in terms of our relationship with Samoa this is significant.

“It’s also significant as the two countries commemorate the 60th anniversary of Diplomatic Relationships complimented by Samoa’s 60th Independence Celebrations.”

“It’s very clear that without appropriate security and elements that you have than you don’t have a secured border and without a secured border than you run the risk of running into problems.”

“And having those secure systems in place at a critical juncture of your border, the airport at Faleolo is absolutely critical.”

Minister of Transport Olo Fiti Vaai said he is proud to state that Samoa is the first recipient of the 9 countries earmarked for this new technology

It will also “ensure that regional aviation activities are provided with the highest regard of safety and security,” he added.