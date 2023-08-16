 

Samoa’s Faleolo set for an upgrade

BY: Loop Pacific
08:18, August 16, 2023
Samoa's international Faleolo Airport is set for an upgrade ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in October 2024.

Government-owned Savali Newspaper reports an estimated 3000 or more overseas delegates and media personnel are expected to attend, including King Charles the Third.

One of the major investments from the the Samoa Airport Authority is the construction of a new VIP Lounge.

Chief executive Silimanai Ueta. Jr Solomona said construction should be completed by August 2024 and will cost the Authority $6 million tala.

A partnership with the New Zealand government sees screening equipment being donated and funded through the Pacific Security Fund at a cost of $1.5 million tala.

     

