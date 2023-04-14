Samoa’s First Union welcomes Govt plans to review minimum wage

Samoa Observer reports First Union Chief Executive Officer Seveaoga Saint Tomi-Setu as saying they're continuing to push for an increase in the minimum wage.

He adds they are awaiting the outcome of recent legislation introduced to allow for a bi-annual review of the minimum wage.

Prime Minister, Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, last month confirmed that the Government will review the minimum wage, as part of its commitment to making life easier and affordable for families in Samoa..

Fiamē also confirmed that both the public service salary reclassification and minimum wage issues "resurfaced earlier this year during the annual review between Government, the private sector and the International Monetary Fund."