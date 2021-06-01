Samoa’s Head of State calls on political party leaders to reconcile

In a televised 59th Independence Anniversary address today, Tuimalealiifano provided his first public comments since he cancelled a scheduled sitting of parliament 10 days ago.

“I call on the Leaders of the different religious denominations in Samoa and the Clergy, traditional leaders through the village councils and in particular the three pillars of governance through the parliament of Samoa, the executive government, and the Judiciary as well as the Leaders and members of both the Human Rights Protection Party and the Faatuatua ile Atua Samoa ua Tasi Party and every citizen of Samoa, that only God can provide the solution to the current impasse.”

“We cannot achieve unity if we continue to reject reconciliation and the willingness to exercise forgiveness.”

“My humble prayer is to seek and ask for God’s peace so that we can begin to forgive and start our journey towards healing and restoration of dignity and integrity to all three branches of government. For He alone selects our leaders and in him lie our hopes for a blessed government for Samoa now and into the future,” he said.

The Head of State also paid tribute to all the workers who have committed their lives to making the country a safe place from the deadly COVID-19.

“To all the frontline workers and in particular, the doctors and nurses and all health workers; thank you for your commitment to ensure unhindered service delivery. Every contribution whether big or small saves lives and will be justly rewarded. I urge you all to continue the good work and to continue to provide essential services for our people.”

Tuimalealiifano also said that it has been more than a year since the public service and government corporations have been working incessantly to ensure that the country remains free from infection.

“We remain in restrained conditions as the whole world confronts a deadly virus which has disrupted all activities and taken a huge toll and has altered the world we lived in before the pandemic.”

“We are thankful that to date, we have been spared the pain and heartbreak of loss of life due to COVID 19 and remain free of infections even though the pandemic is a step closer to our doorsteps.”

The Head of State also acknowledged the government for facilitating ready access to the vaccines.

“It is heartening to know that there is a lot more receptiveness to getting vaccinated and keeping the vaccine roll out program on track. We are in total agreement with the adage that prevention is better than cure.”

Tuimalealiifano continued to acknowledge the various institutions that contributed to the developing of the country.

“I also acknowledge the important roles of the village councils and all the institutions that contribute to village developments that are internally derived or introduced through programs of the government and other organisations.”

“You are also at the helm of ensuring that we all live in stable, peaceful and environmentally harmonious societies. You are the vanguards for the safety and security of our people.”

“It would be remiss of me if I did not acknowledge the significant contribution of our development partners namely our partner governments and intergovernmental organisations who continue to assist the development of Samoa on a regular basis as well as in times of emergencies.”

“These partnerships began before Independence and have since expanded with the progressive development of Samoa’s foreign relations as a clear demonstration of Samoa’s adherence to good governance principles.”

Afioga also spoke about the significance about the independence of the country and why it is vital for every Samoans to celebrate it.

“June the 1st is when we first unfurled the tricolour; the flag of independence of the first independent state in the Pacific region. We are privileged to have reached this milestone in our lifetime and we attribute this to our almighty God, the foundation of our government and country.”