Samoa’s Home of the Elderly receives early Christmas treat

The officers brought food, monetary donations and their Christmas Choir shared a few carols with the residents.

Deputy Police Commissioner, Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti said, "It's just a token of our appreciation to all the moms and dads who are here, for their prayers throughout this year.”

“We always look forward to this time of the year, where we do a lot of community engagement activities.”

Sister-in-Charge of the Home of the Elderly at Mapuifagalele, Sister Maria Frances Pale said they are grateful to the donation from the police officers.