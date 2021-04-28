 

Samoa’s Human Rights Protection Party selects new Deputy Leader

BY: Loop Pacific
09:48, April 28, 2021
The Human Rights Protection Party has selected former Deputy Prime Minister Lauofo Fonotoe Luafesili Pierre Lauofo as its Deputy Leader for the next five years.

Fonotoe has been a Member of Parliament for the past 16 years.

He was first elected to the Legislative Assembly of Samoa after a by-election in 2005 and was subsequently re-elected at the 2006 general election.

The voting by secret ballot was carried out during a HRPP caucus meeting last week.

Fonotoe was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Industry and Labour from 2011 – 2016, but when he returned to Parliament in 2016, he was not reappointed as a Cabinet Minister.

In the recent general election, Fonotoe had 341 votes ahead of Toomata Norah Leota of Faatuatua i Le Atua Samoa ua Tasi FAST party, for the electoral constituency of Anoama’a 2.

     

