Samoa’s Joint K9 Unit intercepts marijuana illegally smuggled from US

The drugs were found in a shipment by the Joint K9 Unit yesterday (Friday)

The unit includes officers of the Ministry of Customs & Revenue (MCR) and the Ministry of Police & Prisons (MOPP).

Authorities have reminded the public that despite SOE restrictions, the work for border security and community safety is ongoing, and this sort of offences will not be tolerated.

The MCR and the MOPP will pursue joint charges of the offence committed and continue to work collaboratively for the security of Samoa and its communities.

Photo file