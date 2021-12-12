Samoa’s Justice Minister ceases appointment of new LTC Vice President

Senior Judge of the Supreme Court Vui Clarence Nelson confirmed the appointment of Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio, who resigned from his position as Electoral Commissioner.

The appointment caught people by surprise including the Justice Minister as Faimalo is expected to have unfinished business with the by-elections including a court case where he sought a declaratory order on the 10 percent of women MPs following the recent by-elections.

However, the case which was scheduled for hearing on Monday was withdrawn last Friday.

Matamua said the Ministry through a letter last Friday ceased the implementation of the appointment as there were issues that needed to be addressed including the lack of a process for such an appointment under the new law passed by parliament last December.

"My letter arrived as the Ministry was making preparations to swear in Faimalomatumua on 17 December 2021," said Matamua.

Matamua said she is not aware if there is a law pertaining to the LTC Commission's role in making appointments or terminating an appointment.