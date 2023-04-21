 

Samoa’s Northwest coast of Savai’i now has ambulance service

BY: Loop Pacific
06:46, April 21, 2023
The northwest coast of Savai'i in Samoa now has an ambulance service, with the expansion of the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority station at Asau.

The service will cover the districts of Gagaemauga and Gagaifomauga to the east of Asau and Vaisigano, Falealupo and the Salega districts to the west.

The Samoa Observer reported the Minister for Police and Fire and Emergency Services Faualo Harry Schuster saying the expansion will provide employment opportunities for unemployed residents in the community.

He said an initiative has been proposed to train the youth from that side of Savai'i to work in the station and roll out the new service.

According to the minister, it has been challenging for the government to try and expand ambulance services to Savai'i for this project due to a lack of resources.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Ambulance Service
Samoa
