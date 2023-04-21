Samoa’s Northwest coast of Savai’i now has ambulance service

The service will cover the districts of Gagaemauga and Gagaifomauga to the east of Asau and Vaisigano, Falealupo and the Salega districts to the west.

The Samoa Observer reported the Minister for Police and Fire and Emergency Services Faualo Harry Schuster saying the expansion will provide employment opportunities for unemployed residents in the community.

He said an initiative has been proposed to train the youth from that side of Savai'i to work in the station and roll out the new service.

According to the minister, it has been challenging for the government to try and expand ambulance services to Savai'i for this project due to a lack of resources.