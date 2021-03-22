Samoa’s OEC refutes reports of seasonal workers voting

The OEC said it received reports claiming that seasonal workers that have already left Samoa have voted through the pre-polling process.

According to the OEC, the reports have no factual basis and as such, are completely untrue.

Voting for all eligible voters does not begin until 5 April up until 9 April, for the General Election.

“Any other reports of voting at any other times or through other means other than officially announced and facilitated directly by the OEC, are false and should be immediately reported to our office,” the OEC said in a statement.