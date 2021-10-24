 

Samoa’s PM Fiamē confirmed as keynote at aid conference – Tuesday

BY: Loop Pacific
17:36, October 24, 2021
17 reads

Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa will give a keynote address at the Council for International Development’s (CID) annual conference on Tuesday morning, October 26.

The conference will be online

She is joined by the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Mark Brown and former Prime Minister Helen Clark who are also keynote speakers.

CID is the umbrella organisation for New Zealand’s aid agencies and their partners, with over 65 members.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘New Ways to Work: Stronger Relationships and Resilience’. It will shine a light on how New Zealand’s aid sector has changed since Covid, with aid programmes and humanitarian responses more locally led.

 

Photo file  Caption: Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Prime Minister
Samoa
Fiame Naomi Mata’afa
keynote address
Council for International Development’s (CID) annual conference
  • 17 reads