Samoa’s Salua Primary School opens newly reconstructed building

A statement issued by the Japanese Embassy said “The project was largely funded with a grant of $USD 197,313 (approximately $SAT 522,000) through Japan’s Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).”

“The new Salua Primary School stands as a testament to Japan’s dedication to supporting human security and fostering sustainable development around the world. Through its GGP, the Government of Japan aims to uplift local communities including remote islands and create positive impacts on the lives of people, particularly children at the grass-roots level.”

“As a long-standing supporter of education, Japan has continuously assisted in the sector and the new project for Salua Primary School is an added milestone in Japan’s ongoing support and cooperation towards the social and economic developments of Samoa.”

Ambassador Keisuke handed over the new school facility to the School Committee in the presence of the Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Aiga ile Tai constituency, Hon. Auapaau Mulipola Aloitafua, Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, Aeau Chris Hazelman and distinguished guests.