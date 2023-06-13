Samoa’s StarKist incident driver sentenced

On Friday, the defendant, Chanel Lafua apologised to the families of the four men whose lives were abruptly ended in the tragic accident just after midnight on December 17.

Inside the courtroom were wives and children of the deceased: Faasaulala Ahoni, Ierome Vili, Alatina Faleasi and Taumaoe Olive.

Vili said it's been three years since the tragedy, and this was the first time she's heard the defendant.

She said she wanted justice for the death of her husband and also speaks for the families of the other men killed because of Lafua's recklessness. She asked that he be sentenced to life imprisonment.

In delivering sentence, Acting Associate Justice Elvis Patea said Lafua's actions were reckless and careless resulting in the four deaths.

But he said while the families of the four victims are seeking a sentence of life imprisonment, the defendant was not charged with murder, but rather homicide by vehicle.

He then sentenced Lafua to five years for the death of each of the four men killed, a total of 20 years, to be served consecutively.