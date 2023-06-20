Samoa’s Supreme Court Justice raises concerns about safety of young girls

The Samoa Observer reports Justice Niavā Mata Tuatagaloa saying the assault of a young girl was "offensive, gross, uncultured, and ill-mannered".

The incident occurred on March 1st, when the victim was on her way to school and had to sit on the defendant's lap, as the bus was full.

The judge said the defendant as a Samoan male should have shown respect to the victim, not only as a female but someone he is not related to and given up his seat for her, but instead, he indecently touched her.

The man was sentenced to 3 months' imprisonment for each charge of indecent assault to be served concurrently, minus any time already spent in custody.

Justice Niava warned the courts will take a strong stance against such behaviour for the safety of young girls and women.