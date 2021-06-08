Samoa’s tourism operators support COVID-19 vaccination drive

Ketesemane and three employees of the resort traveled from Savai’i to Upolu to receive their vaccine.

“I traveled to Upolu on the 24th of May and got my COVID-19 shot. I was determined to get vaccinated because when borders open tourists will visit our beach fales and we are safe.”

“Also to support the Ministry of Health as they are rolling-out COVID-19 vaccine and motivating other people of our nation to get vaccinated.”

Ketesemane said tourism operators in Savai’i are determined to get vaccinated, and the willingness of those who travelled to Upolu and returned to the big island on the same day confirms their commitment.

The STA assisted local tourism operators with transportation to and from the COVID-19 vaccination centre.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health this morning, a total of 37,572 of Samoa’s eligible population had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Monday, 7 June 2021.

Males continued to lead with 20,756 getting inoculated followed by females on 16,816.