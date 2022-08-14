Samoa activates National Emergency Op Centre as earthquake activities increase in American Samoa

The National Disaster Committee said Vailulu’u is a conical seamount, the youngest and eastern most volcano in the Samoan archipelago.

The NDC said Samoa Meteorology Office is monitoring a continuing earthquake swarm occurring in the Manu’a islands of American Samoa.

“This cluster of earthquakes is most likely related to Vailulu’u seamount and or nearby submarine volcanoes in the American Samoa region.”

Since Wednesday, 10 August, a total of 41 tremors over the American Samoa region were picked up by the Samoa Meteorology Seismic Network with magnitude tremors ranging from 2.3 to 3.6 on the Richter scale.

Authorities from Samoa, American Samoa and the US are working together to share information and resources to better understand the source of the earthquakes.

“At this stage, it’s unclear if this increase in seismic activities will escalate into a submarine volcano eruption and or trigger submarine landslides and generate tsunamis.”

Residents in low-lying coastal areas have been urged to be vigilant at all times and contact NEOC on 997 or 32759 for more information.

In the likelihood of major seismic activity, the NEOC will facilitate and coordinate response preparations.

Photo: Smithsonian Institute Global Volcanism Programme