Samoa administers second Pfizer dose in schools

Director General of Health/CEO Leausa Tupa’i Samau.T.Dr Take Naseri said the schedule was developed based on the due dates which complete the 4 weeks between the 1st and 2nd dose.

“We ask that every parent or guardian should ensure that their child presents their vaccination cards on the day of their vaccination as scheduled.”

“All children from 12 years upwards who have completed their 1st dose are eligible for the vaccination unless they are acutely ill or have a temperature of 38C or higher. Children on medications including antibiotics and Rheumatic fever treatment can still have the vaccine,” Leausa said.

“Please inform the nurse vaccinator if your child has previously had a severe allergic reaction or currently has any allergies. Also, inform if your child has a significant medical condition or if you have any concerns.”

On the Vaccination Day:

• Ensure that your child has had breakfast and is well hydrated.

• Each child should bring their vaccination card

• Wear loose clothing for easy access to the upper arm.

Photo Ministry of Health file Caption: Health officials admminister the Pfizer vaccine to eligible students