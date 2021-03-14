Samoa AG rejects ‘politically motivated’ claims in extradition of Talalelei Pauga

A statement from the AG’s Office said Mr Pauga is one of the three defendants, who have been charged with the offence of ‘conspiracy to commit murder’.

The statement said ‘Conspiracy to commit murder’ is a serious offence under section 106 of the Crimes Act 2013, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

“There is sufficient evidence to support the charge against Mr Pauga and he must be brought back to Samoa to stand trial.”

The statement was released in response to ABC reports that the protestors insists that the allegation that Mr Pauga had plotted to assassinate Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi is politically motivated because Mr Pauga is a vocal critic of Tuilaepa and that if extradited he will not get a fair trial.

The AG said concerns that Mr Pauga will not get a fair trial is unfounded.

“Our laws provide protection for individual rights such as the right to a fair trial and our Court system also guarantees that any defendant, including Mr Pauga, will receive a fair trial.”

“There are many persons who are critical of the Hon. Prime of Minister of Samoa and such criticisms whilst it may be tolerated, if it extends to plotting the assassination of the Hon. Prime Minister then such criticisms are unacceptable.”

”The plotting of the assassination of the leader of an independent country is illegal and is an offence punishable by life imprisonment.”

“Therefore, our action to extradite Mr Pauga is not politically motivated at all.”

“Mr Pauga must be brought back to Samoa to stand trial.”

“The Attorney General is duty bound to pursue the extradition request of Mr. Pauga and institute criminal proceedings in Samoa as there is sufficient evidence to support the offence alleged to have been committed by Mr. Pauga. At this stage the Attorney General is awaiting the outcome of the extradition proceedings in Australia,” the statement said.

Photo file ABC Caption: Talalelei Pauga