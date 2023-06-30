Samoa Airways aircraft sustains damage

It said maintenance costs could mean higher airfares.

According to Samoa Global News, the airline's chief executive Fauoo Fatu Tielu said the aircraft's tyres have been damaged by uneven seal on the runway.

In addition, he said some pilots have questioned the safety of the airport, raising queries about the short runway at Fagali'i.

These concerns include the location of power poles and a Digicel tower which pose a risk during landing.

And Tielu said at night they have to move staff back to Faleolo so flights can continue.