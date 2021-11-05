Samoa Airways seeks funds for airworthiness of plane

Leatinuu Wayne Sooialo says Samoa Airways is asking the Unit Trust of Samoa for $6million tālā (US$2.3million) to continue the checks so the plane can be allowed to operate commercially.

Leatinu'u was reacting to claims by the former Minister for Private Enterprises, Lautafi Fio Purcell, that the airline could be making money by utilising the plane to operate the many repatriation flights being operated by QANTAS, Air New Zealand and Fiji Airways.

According to TV1Samoa, Leatinu'u said there is a need to ensure the plane is safe to operate which is why the technical tests need to be conducted thoroughly.

He urged people to be patient as they go through the process of getting the clearances required.