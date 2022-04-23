 

Samoa Airways sends replacement pilots for Manu'a flights to resume

BY: Loop Pacific
06:04, April 23, 2022
27 reads

Flights to American Samoa's outer islands of Manu'a resumed Thursday after Samoa Airways flew in replacement pilots from Apia.

Flights were suspended from Monday of last week after one of the two pilots operating flights to Manu'a tested positive for Covid.

Since the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020 the American Samoa Government has been leasing a Twin Otter with pilots and mechanic support to operate flights to the Manu'a islands.

An airline official in Apia says the delay is because the airline ran short of pilots who are Covid free and/or are still up to date with their flying hours.

The airline operated one flight to Ta'u Island Thursday, a charter for the Ministry of Health to take a team to carry out Covid vaccinations and testing.

     

Photo file Samoa News Caption: Samoa Airwats aircraft in American Samoa 

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Samoa Airways
Pilots
American Samoa
Outer islands of Manu'a
air services
  • 27 reads