Samoa Airways sends replacement pilots for Manu'a flights to resume

Flights were suspended from Monday of last week after one of the two pilots operating flights to Manu'a tested positive for Covid.

Since the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020 the American Samoa Government has been leasing a Twin Otter with pilots and mechanic support to operate flights to the Manu'a islands.

An airline official in Apia says the delay is because the airline ran short of pilots who are Covid free and/or are still up to date with their flying hours.

The airline operated one flight to Ta'u Island Thursday, a charter for the Ministry of Health to take a team to carry out Covid vaccinations and testing.

Photo file Samoa News Caption: Samoa Airwats aircraft in American Samoa