 

Samoa approves flights to American Samoa

BY: Loop Pacific
09:31, October 9, 2021
8 reads

Samoa's National Emergency Operations Committee has approved flights from Samoa to American Samoa starting today.

However, the flights will only bring travellers from Samoa to the territory, and return to Samoa empty.

This is until the Covid- 19 strain for the three confirmed coronavirus cases in the territory are known.

Samoa's Director General of Health, Leausa Dr Take Naseri, said it is still not clear what the Covid variant is.

Flights from Samoa were suspended last week, affecting travellers for both Samoa Airway and Talofa Airways.

Photo: Supplied Caption: Faleolo airport, Immigration 

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Samoa
American Samoa
Flights
