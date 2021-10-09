Samoa approves flights to American Samoa

However, the flights will only bring travellers from Samoa to the territory, and return to Samoa empty.

This is until the Covid- 19 strain for the three confirmed coronavirus cases in the territory are known.

Samoa's Director General of Health, Leausa Dr Take Naseri, said it is still not clear what the Covid variant is.

Flights from Samoa were suspended last week, affecting travellers for both Samoa Airway and Talofa Airways.

Photo: Supplied Caption: Faleolo airport, Immigration