Samoa authorities target 30,000 students for second dose of Pfizer vaccine

The Ministry of Health’s Director General Leausa Dr. Take Naseri said the targeted number of children aged between 12 to 17 to receive the vaccine is between 27,000 to 30,000.

Leausa announced the plan to move the vaccine campaign into schools last week.

He said the vaccination schedule was developed based on the dates on which first and second doses of the vaccination are due to be administered.

All children aged from 12 years old and up who have received their first dose are eligible for the vaccination barring instances where they are acutely ill or record a bodily temperature of 38 degrees or higher.

Students have been urged to carry their vaccination card.