Samoa autopsy backlog completed

The Samoan Government had sought help from Fiji with the autopsies.

The pathologist arrived last week and has now completed the task.

The eight bodies have since been released to their families for burial after the autopsies were completed.

Samoa police have confirmed a 14-year-old male whose body was found at Moamoa in November last year was included in the autopsies performed.

Police have been investigating the death of the teen who found by a man from Moamoa while on his way to his plantation.

They are now awaiting the postmortem findings before they can release a report based on these autopsy results.

