Samoa borders closed to Australia, Fiji, US and high risk countries

The Updated Travel Advisory to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Health late last night.

The advisory states, “Entry is denied to all passengers from or transit through South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, , and Zimbabwe, United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Australia, Fiji, United States of America. They are NOT permitted to enter Samoa.”

The ministry is also reminding travellers that they “will be assessed on a case-by-case basis before being granted permission to travel to Samoa.”

Travellers are also required to download the Samoa Travel Tracer app onto their phones before travel.

Photo file Faleolo International Airport Samoa