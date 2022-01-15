Samoa business sector encouraged to support Covid vaccination campaign

The Government Savali newspaper reports the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) supported by the Ministry of Health are back on the saddle encouraging residents and private businesses to get Covid-19 protection through the Government’s Mass Vaccination Drive which remains active since April 2021.

“The New Zealand Private Sector is a great example. They are playing a leading role as Covid-19 vaccine activists,” noted NEOC Chairman Agafili Tomaimanō Shem Leo. “And we urged our business community to encourage their employees to have their vaccines for the sake of the country.”

“The public as well as the business sector need to be part of the solution and not the problem,” added Director General of Health Leausa Samau Dr. Take Naseri noting that the vaccine coverage shows 86 per cent of the eligible population of 121,891 residents have completed their two doses complemented by 96 per cent who have taken their first dose reflects that Samoa is still at the mercy of the virus should it reaches our shores.

“The 10 per cent who have not taken any jabs of Covid-19 vaccines will put everyone at risk and we don’t even know if they have any other critical health conditions. So we urge for your collaboration Samoa because this small amount may and will bring tears to our nation in the future,” added NEOC Chairman Agafili.

And taking lead, Leausa also announced that Government will soon enforce a mandatory requirement for all public servants to produce their fully vaccination card prior to entering their respective work places.

“That is part of the on-going conversations which NEOC is engaging in with the relevant Government stakeholders,” explained the Director General of Health. “And once endorsed, all public servants must be fully vaccinated because of the liability in case of recurrence. Even in Companies, they also uncertainties for their businesses due to those who have not being vaccinated,” Leausa continued.

Also in the pipeline are plans to roll out booster vaccines which will be explicitly available to residents or 86 per cent of the eligible population who are fully vaccinated.

Photo file Caption: Director General of Health Leausa Samau Dr. Take Naseri (left) and NEOC Chairman Agafili Tomaimanō Shem Leo.