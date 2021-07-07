Samoa caretaker govt loses fifth seat in petitions

The Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) has now lost a total of five seats and holds 20 compared to the election winning FAST party's 26.

Two cases were heard today, with another deferred until tomorrow.

Today's case against the Faatuatua I le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party's Gagaemauga No 1 seat holder and Deputy Prime Minister-elect Tuala Tevaga Ponifasio was settled amicably, and withdrawn.

RNZ Pacific's correspondent in Samoa, Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia, says the other was withdrawn but the seat will be contested again.

"The one against the HRPP candidate and elected member has been withdrawn," said Autagavaia.

"On the deal that he is going to resign as an elected member and go back to the by-election. That's for Safata No 2."

The election night winner the HRPP's Nonu Lose Niumata had been accused of bribery and treating.

He will now contest the by-election with FAST's Laumatiamanu Mathew Ringo Purcell.

It is one of five by-elections to come after 21 of 28 petitions have been settled.

Autagavaia confirmed tomorrow's deferred petition hearing is between the former HRPP deputy prime minister Lauofo Fonotoe Lauofo who is being challenged by FAST runner-up To'omata Norah Leota.