Samoa confirms 8 new positive cases in managed isolation

The National Emergency Operation Centre said the patients were part of the 170 passengers that arrived in the country on 6 March repatriation flight from New Zealand.

The cases are managed and controlled in quarantine.

The remaining 162 passengers who tested and returned negative PCR test results upon arrival are also placed in controlled quarantine.

All 127 high risk frontline workers went straight to quarantine after processing the flight and will remain there for up to 72 hours.

The passengers and frontline workers remain asymptomatic with no symptoms as of this morning. Currently there is still no evidence of a community transmission.

The public is once again advised that Samoa remains at Alert Level 1 and respectfully encouraged to wear masks, practicing of 2meters social distancing and wash hands regularly. All members of the public are advised that access to all Covid-19 quarantine sites is strictly prohibited.

The National Emergency Operation Centre in collaboration with the Ministry of Health will continue to advise the public on any further developments and updates.

For more information contact the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) on 997 or the COVID-19 Helpline on 8006440, and 911| 22222 for Emergencies.