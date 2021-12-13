Samoa confirms Covid-19 case in MIQ

Director General of Health, Leausa Dr Take Naseri confirmed the case was a 24 year-old man who had travelled from Hawaii via Fiji.

He arrived on the Fiji Airways flight that brought home University of the South Pacific students and Samoans working in Fiji.

He was fully vaccinated and tests indicated he was asymptomatic.

Leausa said he did not show any symptoms of coronavirus.

He is now in a Ministry of Health isolation facility.

Leausa confirmed no other passenger tested positive and all are still in quarantine.

Photo supplied Government of Samoa