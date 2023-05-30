Samoa Consumer Price Index increases for April

According to the latest CPI report issued by the Samoa Bureau of Statistics, the Food and Non Alcoholic Beverages index increased by 23.7 percent.

The Restaurants index increased 18.4 percent and the Communication index also increased by 14 percent.

The Bureau of Statistics reports the Average Annual Inflation for the year ended April 2023 was 11.7 percent.

The CPI went up by 1.6 percent from March 2023.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2023 rose 12.4 percent compared to April 2022.

This was mainly influenced by the increase in the Imported goods component by 11.9 percent from the same month last year as a result of higher prices for imported food, building materials, kerosene, household furnishing, laptop and toiletries.

The Local goods component also contributed to the increase when it went up by 13.0 percent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, due to higher prices for local food, meals, phone calls, internet and airline fares.