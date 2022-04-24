Samoa to continue to commemorate ANZAC Day with Public Holiday status

The President of the Returned Services Association, RSA and Deputy Prime Minister, Tuala Tevaga Ponifasio confirmed in an interview with the Government media that the upcoming ANZAC day, will be as it has been for more than a decade, celebrated and commemorated minus a public holiday.

ANZAC Day, which is annually recognized on the 25th April in Samoa and other ANZAC countries such as NZ and Australia, ceased to be a Public Holiday in 2008.

The Parliament at the time passed an amendment in the previous year, 2007 to drop the ANZAC Public Holiday as well as the Arbor Day holiday, following complaints from the business sector regarding the number of public holidays the country had then.

The Deputy Prime Minister had confirmed to Tala Fou earlier this year that he had submitted a formal request to the Cabinet seeking approval to reinstate the ANZAC Day Public Holiday.

Tala Fou followed up with the Deputy Prime Minister midweek regarding the outcome of his request, however Tuala announced via a Government media interview, that the Cabinet had yet to discuss the possibility of making ANZAC day a public holiday again.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Tuala, while the Returned Services Association and members of the public wanted the revival of the ANZAC Public Holiday, various factors needed to be considered including discussions with the local business community and other sectors, before Cabinet and ultimately the Legislative Assembly, can make an informed decision regarding such a request.

Furthermore, Cabinet's primary concern at the moment is the country's current Covid 19 situation.

ANZAC Day this year will therefore be commemorated with a Dawn Service this coming Monday, that will be attended by the Government and the Diplomatic Corp community and other dignitaries.

The occasion will be a By Invitation Only event in adherence with the current State of Emergency Orders which allows for a maximum of 100 people in a public gathering that takes place at a venue that is out in the open.

The Deputy Prime Minister informed that the public will be able to lay their wreaths at the cenotaph which is the Town Clock, after the official service and throughout the day.

The Police will be on guard to make sure that people adhere to the SOE orders of numbers in a public gathering as well as the health care guidelines of social distancing as well.

Photo credit Tala Fou