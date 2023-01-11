Samoa Corrections Services to be separated from prison

This was confirmed at their first senior management meeting yesterday.

Samoa Police said the decision is one of Commissioner Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo’s focal points for this year.

The other focus that was highlighted at the meeting was “Preparations leading up to the CHOGM 2024 conference to be held in Samoa.”

Samoa Police said “The meeting also gave time to reflect on the previous year’s work and challenges and to discuss what the organisation can improve, develop, and maintain as the year progresses.”

“Acknowledgement was conveyed to all the Commissioned Officers and ACEO's and their respective teams for their endless commitment shown throughout the year and the recent festive season, and encouraged to continue the momentum; efforts to ensure Safe Community, Safe Roads, Safe Borders and Safe Prisons & Corrections.”