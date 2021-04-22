Samoa court expected to hear conviction challenge first

The FAST party, which is level pegging with the HRPP party at 26 seats apiece after the election two weeks ago, sought a court ruling on the eligibility of the Fa'asaleleaga 5 constituency, Peseta Vaifou Tevagaena.

FAST asserted that Peseta, who has previously held a cabinet ranking, had a criminal conviction that was not disclosed during candidate registration.

The Supreme Court has indicated it would consider this matter before it looked at another FAST challenge - that of the electoral commissioner's addition of a 6th woman' seat.

The commissioner made this move because, after the election of the 51 seats in parliament, the five women elected made up only 9.8 percent, not the requisite 10 percent.

FAST leader Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said the constitution refers specifically to five seats in parliament set aside for women.

There has been no indication yet whether this matter will be heard today.