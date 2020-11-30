Samoa court overturns rejection of 5 election candidates

The court has ordered Samoa's Electoral Commissioner to enter those names in the list of the 2021 general election candidates.

The commissioner had earlier rejected the candidature of Papalii Tavita Moala, Leumuava Asalemo Tuimauga, Fata Meafou, Su'a Samuelu Su'a, and Talafai Toma Amosa because they supposedly hadn't met the village service, or monotaga, and the residency requirements.

A village monotaga challenge by the associate minister of government enterprises, Tuifaasisina Lisati, against two candidates, including his brother, was also dismissed.

Meanwhile a challenge by woman MP, Aliimalemanu Alofa Tu'uau, over the eligibility of a former MP was successful.

Twenty cases were lodged after the nominations in October, but the court only dealt with 13 matters because seven challenges were later withdrawn.