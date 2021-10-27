Samoa Deputy Ombudsman faces criminal charges

The criminal charge was confirmed by Deputy Police Commissioner Papali'i Monalisa Keti in response to questions from Radio Polynesia.

Papali'i said Pepe Maualaiavao is facing one count of making insulting words and confirmed that he is scheduled to appear in the District Court on November 10.

The complaint was lodged with the Ministry of Police and Prisons by Maualaivao Pat Ah Him last November, over an alleged verbal spat between the two men during a village council meeting.

Photo file Caption: Samoa Police Headquarters