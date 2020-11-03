 

Samoa Electoral court to hear 20 cases over candidate eligibility

BY: Loop Pacific
07:35, November 3, 2020
Samoa's Electoral Court is this week starting hearing 20 petitions filed against the eligibility of some of the 200 election candidates.

Some of the individuals were endorsed by the Electoral Commissioner, Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio.

However, some petitions challenged the Commissioner's rejection of several candidates for failing to meet a three-year residency requirement as well as the monotaga or village service.

Two cases are questioning the rejection of nomination because of traffic convictions.

The chief executive officer of the Ministry of Justice said the cases would be given top priority for hearing within 20 working days before the period of withdrawal of nomination would be closed later this month.

     

