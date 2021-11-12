Samoa engaging audiences at the World Expo

The Samoa Pavilion is located within the Opportunity District, which promotes the inclusive concept that every person can be an agent of change who can help individuals and communities create a better tomorrow, and the call to action for people to unleash the potential within.

The World Expo opened on 1st October and will run until 31st March 2022.

The Samoa Pavilion is a Public-Private Partnership involving the private sector through the Samoa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour, Ministry of Education Sports and Culture and Samoa Tourism Authority.

The Main Exhibition Areas of the Pavilion highlight Investment and Industries and Youth Entrepreneurship. Tourism, Manufacturing and Renewable Energy are promoted as key opportunities.

A Special Exhibition featuring Samoan History and Culture, a Children’s Area spotlighting cultural engagement activities and destination promotions as well as a dedicated Retail Area displaying a range of Samoan products, also feature prominently in Samoa’s showcase.

The Samoa team currently on the ground in Dubai include representatives from the Samoa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour and Samoa Tourism Authority.

STA Senior Sales and Marketing Officer Levao Iulai Lesa is part of the Samoa Pavilion team in Dubai.

According to Levao, the Expo is a platform to showcase Samoa to a global audience and promotional materials including videos and brochures, activities as well as the team’s on-site presence have been effective tools to engage audiences.

Levao added that since the Expo opened, more than 18,000 people of different nationalities have passed through the Samoa Pavilion.

In the five-weeks since it was launched, more than 3-million visitors to the World Expo have been recorded and about 100,000 of them were children.

Planning is currently underway for Samoa’s National Day. A date will be announced once it has been confirmed and cultural entertainment will feature prominently on the programme.

