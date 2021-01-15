Samoa expects Covid-19 vaccines to arrive next month

The Samoa Observer reports Tuilaepa was speaking during his weekly programme on Wednesday with TV3 Samoa.

He added that the first to be injected with the vaccine are frontline workers before the rest of the nation.

"We expect a portion of vaccines intended for Samoa to arrive next month and we will start with those at our borders ensuring our security," he said.

"This is very good news for Samoa, it is very good news for Samoa that the lifeboat is very near. And may God continue his protection over Samoa until then."

He also revealed that, in a similar fashion to the measles epidemic, the government will attempt another two-day shutdown to ensure all have been vaccinated and protected against the virus.

The Ministry of Health Director General, Leausa Take Naseri later said preparations have begun for the arrival of the vaccines.

"I believe we will start with those who work at the borders and those who are directly involved in keeping our economy moving so that it may not stop, essential agencies and the elderly," he said.

Meanwhile, Tuilaepa assured the nation that relevant agencies and Ministries remain vigilant in the measures taken for Samoa, regardless of the developments

The prime minister acknowledged the government of Australia for their contribution of close to $10 million ($A4m) the ensure that Samoa is protected from the virus through the Covid Access Initiative for the Pacific.