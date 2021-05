The Head of State le ao Mamalu ole Malo Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi signed into the law the new amendments following consultations with Cabinet.

The Order commenced on 18 2021 until 6 June 2021.

As of 19 May, 23, 448 people have received their COVID-19 vaccination.

Of this total, 13, 210 are males and 10. 238 are females.

Photo file